Fertiliser suppliers warned against forcing farmers to buy other items

Ludhiana, October 17

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the state government would take severe action against those traders who would be found forcing farmers to buy additional items with urea bags.

The minister was the chief guest at PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Ludhiana Zone-B held at Ramgarhia Girls College here today.

Speaking with mediapersons, Dhaliwal said this malpractice would be dealt strictly and licenses of the traders would be cancelled if found guilty. Directions have been issued to officials to keep a vigil and take immediate steps on receiving any complaint in this regard.

Over stubble burning menace, the minister said, “Cases have witnessed decline this year due to persistent efforts of the state government and results are visible due to clear sky.”

Later addressing college students, the minister called upon the youth to dream high and work hard to achieve success in life. He said young population had huge responsibility on their shoulders to make India a superpower in the world and asked them to remain focused on their goals. He said the students must not get disheartened if they face any kind of failure as failures were pillars of success.

Dhaliwal said the students should follow the footsteps of freedom fighters, martyrs who laid their lives while serving the country as they were the future of our nation. He said that India was the country with the highest population of youths in the world and they had to play a key role in further development of the country. The minister distributed prizes to the winners.

