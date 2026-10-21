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Home / Ludhiana / Fervour, gaiety mark celebrations in Khanna

Fervour, gaiety mark celebrations in Khanna

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond lights an effigy during the Dasehra celebrations in Khanna on Tuesday.
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The Dasehra celebrations were organised in a grand way in Khanna to mark the festival symbolising the victory of good over evil and showcasing the rich traditions of the Indian culture.

The celebrations were marked by the burning of massive effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. As the effigies went up in flames, the sky was lit up with colourful fireworks. A large number of people from Khanna and surrounding areas participated in the festivities.

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Several revered saints and spiritual personalities were also present.

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The event was organised by the Dasehra Utsav Committee, Khanna. Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond attended the celebrations as the chief guest along with his family.

Renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan, actors Binnu Dhillon and Dev Kharoud, artiste Kumar Gaurav, Balbir Rai and party, Mani Bajwa, Manraj and other prominent personalities also attended the event. The organisers honoured the distinguished guests on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Sond said Dasehra inspires people to follow the path of truth, righteousness and goodness. He said the life of Lord Ram represents the ideals of dignity, discipline and justice.

The minister said while burning the effigy of Ravana, people should also resolve to eliminate evils within themselves, including arrogance, anger, greed, jealousy and other negative tendencies.

He said only by overcoming these inner evils could people truly follow the ideals of Lord Ram in their daily lives.

Children, youngsters and the elderly participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.

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