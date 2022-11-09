Fervour marks Gurpurb celebrations in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

The 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety here today with devotees thronging at Gurdwaras in huge numbers. The Gurdwaras in the city were decorated for the occasion and devotees listened to Gurbani and participated in langar sevas.

A glimpse of the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Ludhiana.

The Parkash Utsav was also celebrated at GHG Academy, Jagraon. After the Sahej path bhog, Seeratpreet Kaur, a student of Class XI, shed light on the life of Guru Nanak Dev through her speech. Students from Class XI also sang ‘Satgur Nanak pargataya’. ‘Tum Thakur Tum Pe Ardaas’ was sung by classes V and VI girls. In the end, Class X students recited ‘Anand Sahib.’

A glimpse of the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Ludhiana.

Mandi Ahmedgarh: The Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with fervour in the town and surrounding localities. Akhand paths were organised and nagar kirtans were taken out to mark the occasion. Management committees of various Gurdwaras held community kitchens at several places during the celebrations.

During an event held at Gurudwara Bhagat Ravidas by Guru Nanak Sewa Mission, students of various schools highlighted the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra felicitated the organisers on the occasion.

MLA Jaswant Singh addresses devotees at a gurdwara in Ahmedgarh.

Similar functions were also held at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Gurdwara Bhai Veer Singh, Central Gurdwara at Jandali and Gurdwara Bahadurgarh.

MLAs Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Hakam Singh Thekedar, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Manpreet Singh Ayali attended the events marking celebrations in their respective constituencies.

#guru nanak