Fervour marks Xmas celebrations

Ludhiana, December 25
Christmas fervour gripped the city today with messages of Merry Christmas being circulated on the social media. The main markets including Sarabha Nagar, Ghumar Mandi and BRS Nagar displayed Christmas trees and Santa Claus outside the shops.
The churches at Sarabha Nagar, Fountain Chowk and near CMC were flooded with devotees praying and singing Christmas carols for Jesus Christ and Mother Mary. Several schools had already celebrated the occasion before the winter break.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday