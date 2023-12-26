Fervour marks Xmas celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 25

Christmas fervour gripped the city today with messages of Merry Christmas being circulated on the social media. The main markets including Sarabha Nagar, Ghumar Mandi and BRS Nagar displayed Christmas trees and Santa Claus outside the shops.

The churches at Sarabha Nagar, Fountain Chowk and near CMC were flooded with devotees praying and singing Christmas carols for Jesus Christ and Mother Mary. Several schools had already celebrated the occasion before the winter break.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Social Media