Festival rush: Rail passengers at receiving end

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 17

Migrants from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and other states, intending to visit their homes amidst the ongoing festival of Chhath Pooja – to be celebrated from November 17 to 20— remain a hapless lot due to a heavy rush in most long route trains.

Since we were unable to make reservations on a short notice, and the prices of confirmed tickets in the ‘Tatkal’ category were outside our budget, we made attempts to board three trains leaving from Ludhiana on Thursday. Unfortunately, all the doors and windows remained shut for the entire duration of the time that the train was berthed at the platform. — Munna Lal, migrant

Earlier, the railways had run festival special trains to UP and Bihar from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Jammu Tawi to cope with the spurt in the volume of travellers during the festive season, but not all could be accommodated in just a few special trains.

Eye-witnesses, including those who were unable to board trains because of closed door and windows of nearly all the jam-packed coaches, narrate their sad experience of having been left to fend for themselves by the railway authorities.

“We were three persons, natives of the same village in Uttar Pradesh. Since we were unable to make reservations on a short notice, and the prices of confirmed tickets in the ‘Tatkal’ category were outside our budget, we made attempts to board three trains leaving from Ludhiana on Thursday. Unfortunately, all the doors and windows remained shut for the entire duration of the time that the train was berthed at the platform,” said Munna Lal, a cycle mechanic and migrant from Uttar Pradesh.

Unscrupulous booking agents, touts and certain railway employees were seen taking full advantage of the helplessness of these intending passengers. Ram Kishore Yadav, a factory worker and migrant from Darbhanga in Bihar, claimed that he had managed to procure a ticket under the ‘Tatkal’ category for himself and his wife at a 100 per cent premium over the actual fare. Except for indicating that his sources were an agent and a railway employee, he declined to divulge further details.

Talking to The Tribune, RK Yadav, president of Yadav Maha Sabha said he had received a number of complaints regarding trains bound for UP and Bihar arriving on platforms here, and the gates of some of the unreserved coaches, if not all, remaining closed. “Certain mischievous elements who are trying to make a fast buck at the cost of these helpless passengers are the culprits for this,” he added.

Railway station officials, however, denied the allegations saying that senior officials remain present at the platforms and doors of the coaches could not remain locked when the trains were berthed at the platforms.

#Bihar #Uttar Pradesh