Festival season: Efforts on to make roads encroachment-free in Ludhiana

As the festival season has already started and shopkeepers and roadside vendors have started putting their goods on roads, the city traffic police are not in a mood to spare encroachers. The drive to ensure that city roads remains encroachment-free during the festival season has already started.

On Saturday, the traffic police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jatin Bansal, along with officials of the Municipal Corporation, carried out a drive at Field Ganj where encroachments were removed and offenders were told to obey the traffic rules.

The ACP said during the drive, goods of roadside vendors obstructing traffic were removed and a warning was issued to the offenders.

“The traffic police will regularly check markets during the ongoing festive season to ensure that traffic remains smooth and no one resorts to encroachments. The police do not want to harass anyone, rather only seeking cooperation of shopkeepers and roadside vendors that they should do their business in a proper manner and ensure their goods remain away from roads,” he said.

Meanwhile, ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Purewal said during the festival season, traffic usually increases on roads as people visit markets for shopping and other purposes. The traffic police had already initiated awareness programmes through which shopkeepers and vendors were told to follow the traffic rules and avoid encroachments on roads. The police will take immediate action against violations.

The ADCP said on Friday, encroachments were removed from Ghumar Mandi under the supervision of ACP (Traffic) Gurpreet Singh and wrongly parked vehicles were also challaned. On Saturday, a drive was carried out in Field Ganj by ACP Jatin Bansal and road was cleared for traffic. Shopkeepers and vendors were also issued warning and their support was also sought to keep the traffic flow smooth during the festival season.