Festive fervour adds to traffic chaos in marketplaces in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Rising traffic chaos at Chaura Bazaar during the ongoing festival season has been troubling shoppers every day. Traffic congestion has become a persistent issue, and as the festivals approach, it only appears to be getting worse.

The bustling marketplace, famous for its colourful stalls, shops catering to different brands/products and marked by vibrant energy, has always been a shopping hub, both for locals and tourists. But with the beginning of the festival season, the wide streets of Chaura Bazaar have become more chaotic than ever. The cause of this chaos is a perfect mix of mismanagement, encroachments and reckless parking.

Mismanagement of traffic is a chronic problem. The local authorities have struggled to keep up with the ever increasing number of vehicles. The streets which were never designed to meet the demands of modern traffic have become a maze of confusion. It was as if the roads had a mind of their own, sending vehicles in every direction, causing a symphony of honking horns.

“Shopkeepers and roadside vendors, who had set up business along the roadsides, added to the chaos. They spilled their wares on to the roads, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to share the same limited space. The vibrant stalls, laden with goods and festooned with colorful decorations, created a visual spectacle but also a logistical nightmare,” said Raman Arora, a visitor who had come to the market for buying clothes.

Not only Chaura Bazaar, the situation is similar in other markets of the old city area also like Field Ganj, Gaushala road, Gandhi Nagar, Saban Bazaar, Railway road, Karimpura, Dal Bazaar, Gurj Mandi, Ghad Mandi, Electronic Market, Sarafa Bazaar etc.

Another shopper Meenu Malhotra who had come all the way from Phagwara to shop for the festival season said wrong parking was a problem. In their haste to find a spot in the busy marketplace, people often parked their vehicles haphazardly, blocking lanes and causing snarls that seemed impossible to unravel. “Although traffic cops are present at the entry of the market, we didn’t see them manage traffic inside the market. Cops need to do foot patrolling in a place like Chaura Bazaar to sort out traffic chaos as and when they arise,” added Malhotra.

Visitors to the market said the traffic police and Municipal Corporation should designate specific areas for vendors, ensuring that they do not spill over onto the main road. Shopkeepers should reduce the size of their stalls, leaving more space for pedestrians and vehicles. The traffic police, with the support of the community, need to implement stricter parking rules and introduce fines for wrong parking.

Notably, before the onset of festival season, officials of the traffic police and Municipal Corporation had held community meetings involving the shopkeepers and vendors to find solutions to the problems. Together, they had planned to ease the traffic congestion and make Chaura Bazaar a welcoming place for all but nothing is happening on the ground.

Affected areas

