 Festive fervour adds to traffic chaos in marketplaces in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Festive fervour adds to traffic chaos in marketplaces in Ludhiana

Festive fervour adds to traffic chaos in marketplaces in Ludhiana

Encroachments, mismanagement inconvenience pedestrians, commuters

Festive fervour adds to traffic chaos in marketplaces in Ludhiana

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Rising traffic chaos at Chaura Bazaar during the ongoing festival season has been troubling shoppers every day. Traffic congestion has become a persistent issue, and as the festivals approach, it only appears to be getting worse.

The bustling marketplace, famous for its colourful stalls, shops catering to different brands/products and marked by vibrant energy, has always been a shopping hub, both for locals and tourists. But with the beginning of the festival season, the wide streets of Chaura Bazaar have become more chaotic than ever. The cause of this chaos is a perfect mix of mismanagement, encroachments and reckless parking.

Mismanagement of traffic is a chronic problem. The local authorities have struggled to keep up with the ever increasing number of vehicles. The streets which were never designed to meet the demands of modern traffic have become a maze of confusion. It was as if the roads had a mind of their own, sending vehicles in every direction, causing a symphony of honking horns.

“Shopkeepers and roadside vendors, who had set up business along the roadsides, added to the chaos. They spilled their wares on to the roads, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to share the same limited space. The vibrant stalls, laden with goods and festooned with colorful decorations, created a visual spectacle but also a logistical nightmare,” said Raman Arora, a visitor who had come to the market for buying clothes.

Not only Chaura Bazaar, the situation is similar in other markets of the old city area also like Field Ganj, Gaushala road, Gandhi Nagar, Saban Bazaar, Railway road, Karimpura, Dal Bazaar, Gurj Mandi, Ghad Mandi, Electronic Market, Sarafa Bazaar etc.

Another shopper Meenu Malhotra who had come all the way from Phagwara to shop for the festival season said wrong parking was a problem. In their haste to find a spot in the busy marketplace, people often parked their vehicles haphazardly, blocking lanes and causing snarls that seemed impossible to unravel. “Although traffic cops are present at the entry of the market, we didn’t see them manage traffic inside the market. Cops need to do foot patrolling in a place like Chaura Bazaar to sort out traffic chaos as and when they arise,” added Malhotra.

Visitors to the market said the traffic police and Municipal Corporation should designate specific areas for vendors, ensuring that they do not spill over onto the main road. Shopkeepers should reduce the size of their stalls, leaving more space for pedestrians and vehicles. The traffic police, with the support of the community, need to implement stricter parking rules and introduce fines for wrong parking.

Notably, before the onset of festival season, officials of the traffic police and Municipal Corporation had held community meetings involving the shopkeepers and vendors to find solutions to the problems. Together, they had planned to ease the traffic congestion and make Chaura Bazaar a welcoming place for all but nothing is happening on the ground.

Affected areas

Besides Chaura Bazaar, other markets in the old city like Field Ganj, Gaushala road, Gandhi Nagar, Saban Bazaar, Railway road, Karimpura, Dal Bazaar, Gurj Mandi, Ghad Mandi, Electronic Market and Sarafa Bazaar are also witnessing a rise in rush and chaos in the ongoing festive season.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

2
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

3
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

4
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

5
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

6
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

7
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

9
India

Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources

10
Entertainment

Zara Patel from original video of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake reacts, "I'm disturbed..."

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

There is no report of casualty or damage to property

Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

3-day primary school sports meet kicks off