Festive fervour grips city

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, October 22

Diyas, earthen pots, candles, decorative torans, pottery products and rangoli canvas — the beautiful products linked with the festival of lights — can be seen all over the city.

Starting from interior Chaura Bazaar to Ghumar Mandi, Model Town market, BRS Nagar, Dandi Swami—all markets are abuzz with activity and are flooded with these articles. The markets, already witnessing a huge rush, become overcrowded during peak hours and traffic cops can be seen towing away wrongly parked vehicles from all markets.

The time of the year remains much waited for not just local shopkeepers but people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also come here with articles to get good returns. Sohi, selling torans and other accessories, sitting in Ghumar Mandi, said that he had come from a village near Jaipur. “These are all handmade torans. Last time, I had gone to Chandigarh and this year, I have come to Ludhiana on the request of my cousin who applies henna during Karva Chauth. There are many buyers in the market and the sales will pick up further,” he said.

The light market near Talab Bazaar saw crowds of buyers buying different kinds of lights to decorate their premises.

An owner of a leading showroom in Ghumar Mandi said the footfall of customers was good and they were buying different kinds of products, including home-appliances, decorative products, etc. “As compared to last two years, this time Diwali is not a low-key affair,” he said.

To encourage youth with intellectual disabilities, Nankana Sahib Public School has put up an exhibition of earthen pots and lamps, which got a good response from students and parents.