Festive rush in old city markets causes encroachments, traffic hindrances

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

Despite the warning issued by the traffic police to shopkeepers and roadside vendors of old city markets about strict action being taken for encroaching on roads, violations continue to take place.

Two days ago, the police had made announcements in the old city markets and asked the shopkeepers and roadside vendors to avoid encroachments. The announcement was made due to the ongoing festival season as these markets are witnessing traffic jams everyday and shoppers have to face inconvenience.

During a ground reality check, it was noticed that violations continue to galore in city markets, especially Chaura Bazaar, where makeshift shops have come up and even traders have kept their goods outside shops. Outside the Kotwali police station, vendors have put up stalls but the police prefer to ignore the violations. When the police make an announcement, shopkeepers and vendors remove their goods from the roads but when the police leave, they again resort to violations.

A shopkeeper in Chaura Bazaar said the police should allow traders to display their goods to some extent outside shops in festival season. He also said that roadside vendors usually remain in Chaura Bazaar throughout the year, but a month before Diwali, their number usually increases.

A roadside vendor in Chaura Bazaar selling electronic items said on the condition of anonymity, “We set up vends in the festival season every year. It is our livelihood and the police should allow us to run our business. We will remove these vends after Diwali,” he added.

During a visit to Ghumar Mandi, it was observed that no vendor was there and most shopkeepers kept their goods inside shops, but the only problem there was related to wrong parking on the road, causing long traffic jams.