Festive season underway, experts warn Ludhiana residents against adulterated sweets

As the city celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Friday, health experts have cautioned residents regarding a spike in food adulteration amid high demand in view of the festive season.

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The Health Department’s recent action against a halwai for using “waste” sugar syrup in preparing sweets has raised serious concerns.

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“Consumers are advised to be vigilant and buy only from reputable shops and check the date of expiry, which is mandatorily mentioned on the box. Never go for cheap sweets as the low costs often result from low-quality ingredients being used,” said Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer.

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On the recent raid at a local factory, Dr Chawla said the same person was caught in 2013 as well for the very offence he landed in trouble for this time. He was fined and jailed for six months.

During questioning, the factory owner revealed he used to buy the sugar syrup discarded by other shopkeepers from people collecting waste from houses and shops.

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Gurjeet Kaur, a city resident, said she has stopped buying sweets from the market.

“I make sweets at home now. They might not be as tasty as the ones sold in the market but are healthy. At least I know that much,” she said.

“We feel strict action should be taken against offenders as they are playing with the health of the people. They just pay fines and get back to business, which is not fair. The shops from which samples are declared unsafe should be blacklisted, and they should never be allowed to get back into business,” said Kashmir Singh, a senior citizen.

Check it yourself

There are certain simple tests that can be performed at home to detect adulteration.

To detect vanaspati in ghee, take a spoon of ghee and add an equal amount of hydrochloric acid. Then add some sugar and shake it for a minute. If there is vanaspati mixed in the ghee, the base of the acid shows a dark red colour.

For milk, put a drop on a polished vertical surface. The drop of milk either stops or flows slowly, leaving a white trail behind it. If it contains water, it will flow down fast without leaving a mark.

Another test to detect synthetics or the presence of starch in milk is by adding a few drops of iodine to it. If blue colour appears, the milk is adulterated with starch.

To check khoya, boil it with some water. Cool it down and add a tincture of iodine to it. If blue colour appears, it means the khoya has starch in it.

To detect adulteration in ice cream, add a few drops of lemon juice to it. If bubbles start appearing, the sample is adulterated.

For aluminum foil, rub a sample on your palm by your thumb. If it’s aluminum, it will stick to your hand and if it’s pure, then nothing will be left behind on the palm when you remove it.