Festivities mark Diwali celebrations across dist

Ludhiana, October 25
As devotees made a beeline at temples and gurdwaras to offer prayers, Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across Ludhiana district on Monday.
There was a festive spirit during the day in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, with people thronging the markets for last-minute shopping.
Diyas (earthen lamps) and candles dotted houses and people exchanged sweets and gifts on the occasion.
The residents, especially children, burst crackers at various places, including Ludhiana, Khanna, Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon, Payal, Doraha, and Mullanpur Dakha.
Detailed instructions had been issued to the authorities concerned to maintain strict vigil on Diwali night so that the directions of the Supreme Court regarding bursting of crackers for two hours — 8 pm to 10 pm — were not violated but the ground reality belied all claims by the administration.
Security was heightened across the district, especially in and around vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.
Barring minor scuffles and petty incidents, there was no report of any untoward incident from any place, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...