Festivities mark Diwali celebrations across dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

As devotees made a beeline at temples and gurdwaras to offer prayers, Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across Ludhiana district on Monday.

There was a festive spirit during the day in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, with people thronging the markets for last-minute shopping.

Diyas (earthen lamps) and candles dotted houses and people exchanged sweets and gifts on the occasion.

The residents, especially children, burst crackers at various places, including Ludhiana, Khanna, Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon, Payal, Doraha, and Mullanpur Dakha.

Detailed instructions had been issued to the authorities concerned to maintain strict vigil on Diwali night so that the directions of the Supreme Court regarding bursting of crackers for two hours — 8 pm to 10 pm — were not violated but the ground reality belied all claims by the administration.

Security was heightened across the district, especially in and around vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.

Barring minor scuffles and petty incidents, there was no report of any untoward incident from any place, the police said.

#Diwali