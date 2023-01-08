Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 7

The poor quality of road works in the city has remained a major issue. Now, questions over road quality are being raised again as a recently constructed stretch of Sangeet Cinema Road (Partap Chowk to Bhagwan Chowk) has started developing cracks.

Residents of the area said the road was opened for traffic movement a few months ago after completion of the construction work on the stretch.

They said the life span of the road made of concrete was expected to be 15 years but cracks appeared in only a few months. Notably, the work on the other side of the road was under progress.

A resident of SAS Nagar, near Sangeet Cinema, Parminder Singh, has complained to the Principal Secretary, Department of Local Government, against the alleged sub-standard road construction work. He requested the official to order an inquiry into the matter.

Parminder said: “A stretch from Partap Chowk to Bhawan Chowk of Sangeet Cinema Road was laid by using concrete material and it was opened for traffic movement around two months ago. Cracks have appeared at different locations on the recently constructed stretch. The road work seems to be of sub-standard quality. While keeping in view the public money that was used on the road construction work, I demand the work must be checked and samples of road material be collected for testing. It should also be checked whether specifications were recorded in measurement books as per rules when the work was underway.”

Another resident of the area said: “We want good quality roads constructed in the area. The MC authorities should get the matter probed.”

Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla said he would look into the matter and required measures would be taken in this regard.

A number of samples collected from different roads had failed quality and strength tests around two years ago but no concrete action was taken in this regard.