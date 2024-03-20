Few seats, incomplete works trouble schools of eminence

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 19

In Ludhiana district, 13 schools were declared ‘School of Eminence’ by the Education Department. Of these 13, Government Senior Secondary School, Indrapuri, was formally inaugurated by CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann in early March. Opened to much pomp and show, the Indrapuri school was flooded with enquiries from parents and prospective students. Other schools too received many such enquiries. Unfortunately, not all these ‘schools of eminence’ are ready to accommodate the huge rush of students. Construction works at some of these are going on, and a few others in the peripheral areas are struggling to acquire the services of teachers, while the prominent ones are uncomfortable in enrolling all the registered students in absence of clarity by the department.

They should have arranged for everything such as proper buildings, laboratories, enough staff, playgrounds, etc, before declaring these schools as ‘schools of eminence’. Pricipal of a school of eminence

A principal, wishing not to be quoted, said that over 1,200 students had got themselves registered in the school, of which not more than 120-130 students can be accommodated in order to maintain a desirable pupil/teacher ratio. The principal added there is no clarity from the department about where the remaining students will be accommodated.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar condemned the AAP government for ‘fooling the masses’. “They have designated various schools as ‘schools of eminence’. They cannot claim to be providing quality education just by naming a school as School of Eminence. For example, the government schools at Miller Ganj, Kidwai Nagar and Model Town, which were named schools of eminence, are not functional till date. How will they justify the tag to the students or parents when the wards are not able to get admission this academic session?” Bittu asked.

“No doubt a lot of queries were coming for the schools, but there is no proper infrastructure. In Mundian Kalan and Dadhahur schools, for instance, there is a dearth of staff. They should have arranged for everything such as proper buildings, laboratories, staff, playgrounds, etc, before declaring these schools as ‘schools of eminence’,” said another principal of a School of Eminence.

