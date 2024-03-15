Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 14

During the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana today, there was noticeably less crowd amidst the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat organised in Delhi. A similar scenario unfolded during the Pashu Palan Mela organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

In the morning, many stalls lacked the usual bustling crowds despite the favourable weather conditions. However, by afternoon, the situation somewhat improved as more visitors arrived to attend the events. Several stall owners were observed eagerly awaiting visitors. Moreover, there was a notable absence of rush or traffic congestion on Ferozepur Road outside PAU, a common occurrence during past events.

Rakesh Lohar, who was selling agricultural tools on the first day of the Kisan Mela, noted a decrease in the number of visitors compared to past events. “Typically, there’s a rush on the first day of the festival, but the visitors were noticeably fewer today morning,” he observed. “It appears that many farmers may have gone to attend the Mahapanchayat being organised in Delhi today, which is why a lesser number of visitors have shown up here so far,” he said.

Rakesh Lohar emphasised the importance of such events, stating, “These events provide a valuable opportunity for us to sell our tools. We hope that the situation improves and more visitors attend the remaining events tomorrow. I also believe that the sellers should be allowed to sell their articles during events organised in Faridkot and at other places.”

A worker at a jalebi stall at PAU mentioned that they have been attending Kisan Melas for the past 10 years, but this time the rush seemed less. One of the main reasons could be that many farmers from Punjab and Haryana had gone to attend the farmers’ Mahapanchayat in Delhi.

Similar sentiments were shared by Jaswinder Singh from Raikot, who had come to buy seeds at PAU. He remarked that it had been difficult to walk through the crowds during past events, but there were fewer people today as many farmers had gone to Delhi to voice their pending demands. He also mentioned that some of his relatives had gone to attend the Mahapanchayat in Delhi.

