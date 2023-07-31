FICO demands ease of doing business to promote investment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

A delegation of FICO met Gagandeep Kaur Brar, Senior Town Planner, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Authority, regarding problems faced by the industry.

“There is a cumbersome procedure to get the building bylaws cleared from the Labour Department and a number of files are pending with the department. This is the first step for an industrialist to set up business. Thus, FICO demanded an easy procedure and timely clearance for the same to encourage investments in the state,” said Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO.

As the availability of land has decreased, industrialists should be allowed to vertically raise their buildings, said the delegation.