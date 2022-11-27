Field survey completed: MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

In view of the upcoming MC elections, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officials claimed to have completed the field survey to collect population data for upcoming MC elections. The officials, however, have not confirmed the total population figure of all the 95 wards of the city. They said a report of compiled data is yet to be verified by the higher officials and then the report would be sent to the government.

Assistant town planner (ATP- headquarters), Raj Kumar, said the field survey had been completed. The verification of collected data would be done soon. Thereafter, the report would be forwarded to the government.

Notably, the state government had earlier given directions to MC to start the process for collecting population data for each block through a door-to-door drive. The data is to be divided into three parts — total population, number of Scheduled Castes (SC) and those from Backward Classes (BC).

The civic body started the survey to count the population in 95 wards of the city in June. But, the survey had got delayed due to certain reasons. The work was also stalled for sometime as the salaries were not released to the staff deployed for the survey. The questions were later raised during the MC’s House meeting as to how the staff could be deployed without approval from the MC House.

It is required to mention that the MC’s survey report that was prepared in year 2017 for delimitation of wards had revealed that the population of the city was 17.68 lakh at that time. Thus, the number of wards of MC Ludhiana were then increased from 75 to 95 for 2018 MC elections.