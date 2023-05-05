Fight against drug menace intensified in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Payal/ Raikot, May 4

The administration claimed to have intensified the campaign against drug abuse by enhancing educative and preventive punitive endeavours in the region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Senior functionaries in the civil administration, Police, Health and Education Departments were asked to monitor the progress of de-addiction centres, rehabilitation programmes, awareness missions and the breaking of the chains of drug suppliers in their respective areas.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said officials in various departments had been asked to intensify the efforts to protect youths from falling prey to the tentacles of drug addiction and rehabilitate those who had already become addicted.

“Having reviewed the progress of the fight against the menace of drug abuse during a Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting, Malerkotla DC Paramvir Singh had advised officials to intensify the fight against drug abuse,” the SDM said.

DSP (D) Jatin Bansal said 125 peddlers had been arrested in connection with 90 cases registered in 2023 until now. During the period, 933.5 gram of heroin, 500 gram of sulfa, 30 kg of poppy plants, 11.55 kg of opium, 339.5 kg of poppy husk, 2,83,425 habit forming tablets, 1,200 capsules and 193 bottles of syrup, besides Rs 6.19 lakh in the form of drug money had been seized by the police.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chhetra said panchayats and social organisations of various villages of the segment had been persuaded to launch campaigns to make their localities drug-free.

Chhetra added: “We are glad that social leaders and elected members of Sehora and Dhamot villages have declared that they would not vouch for antisocial elements involved in trafficking.” Raikot DSP Rachhpal Dhindsa said SHOs and beat officers had tightened the noose around drug traffickers in the region.

14-gm heroin seized

“Cops led by SI Hardeep Singh nabbed Jaswinder Singh of Johlan village when he was going to supply narcotics at the Drain bridge on the Raikot-Johlan road on Wednesday,” he said, adding that 14 gm of heroin was recovered from the possession of the suspect.