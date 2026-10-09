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Home / Ludhiana / File reply on axing of trees: NGT to civic body, bizman

File reply on axing of trees: NGT to civic body, bizman

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:32 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The trees that were axed on Rani Jhansi Road in Ludhiana. File
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Municipal Corporation and an industrialist, who has a property on a prime location on Rani Jhansi Road here, to file a reply to the Tribunal on axing of five fully grown trees outside the property. The NGT has asked both respondents to file the reply seven days before the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for January 22, 2027.

The orders came following a petition filed by the public action committee (PAC) regarding axing of five mature green trees on Rani Jhansi Road on the night intervening March 2 and 3.

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Er Kapil Arora from the public action committee had lodged the complaint with the NGT, alleging that the illegal felling of trees occurred without following the procedure prescribed under the tree preservation policy and also against the interim order of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, dated February 3.

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The applicant also referred to the Google image showing the status of the trees, which were existing in October 2025 by submitting that these were mature and not posing any threat.

Arora further submitted that no valuation was done from the district forest officer concerned to determine the cost of the trees. As per the policy, the forest official should carry out the value assessment but no reference was made to the DFO regarding the same. Following the petition, the NGT has asked the MC and the industrialist to file their response at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing.

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The incident was reported in these columns on the next day.

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