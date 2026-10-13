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Home / Ludhiana / Final poll rolls of Malerkotla and Amargarh handed over to representatives of parties after SIR

Final poll rolls of Malerkotla and Amargarh handed over to representatives of parties after SIR

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The final electoral rolls for Assembly Constituencies 105–Malerkotla and 106–Amargarh in Malerkotla district, prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026), were handed over to representatives of various political parties on Monday in accordance with directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Roll Observer Gurpreet Singh Khaira reviewed the electoral revision process in the presence of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Viraj S Tidke.

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According to official details, the draft electoral roll published on August 13 contained 3,06,653 registered voters across the district’s two constituencies. Following the completion of the claims and objections process, 7,970 voters were added and 781 were deleted, bringing the total electorate in the final roll to 3,13,842. This comprises 1,63,198 male voters, 1,50,638 female voters, and six voters in the third gender category. Assembly Constituency 105–Malerkotla has 1,55,751 registered voters across 206 polling booths, while Assembly

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Constituency 106–Amargarh has 1,58,091 registered voters across 200 polling booths. The electoral revision process has been completed across all 406 polling booths in the district.

The district administration has appealed to citizens to verify their details in the final electoral roll. Electors can visit the ECI’s official portal (`voters.eci.gov.in`) or use the Voter Helpline App to check their names, register anew, or request corrections.

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