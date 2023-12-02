Finally, civic body opens night shelters in three zones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

Following a drop in the temperature in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) opened its three night shelters to accommodate the homeless. But the primary night shelter, situated at a walking distance from the Clock Tower and Railway Station in Zone A, was shut down last year and no alternative night shelter had been set up in its place.

An official said the corporation had opened night shelters near Cheema Chowk in Zone B, near Vishwakarma Chowk in Zone C and Dairy Complex on Hambran Road in Zone D.

Despite the opening of the night shelter facilities, several homeless people were seen on footpaths near Durga Mata Mandir, Jagraon Bridge and the Railway Station, unaware of the available facilities. Since all shelters provided by the civic body are situated at a considerable distance from these areas, many are unable to access the facilities.

Many homeless persons from these areas earlier used to visit the MC’s night shelter located near the Clock Tower in Zone A. As its building was declared unsafe, it was shut down last year. A trader near the Clock Tower urged the MC to promptly set up a night shelter near the place to provide assistance to homeless persons.

After an inspection of three night shelters in Zone B, C and D on Friday, MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said the civic body was working to identify or establish an additional night shelter in Zone A after the existing facility was declared unsafe.

He said cleanliness drives were organised at three night shelters that had been opened for the homeless. He said in the coming few days, two city buses would also be deployed to ferry the homeless from different parts of the city to the night shelters. The civic body would also tie up with different NGOs/religious organisations and food would be provided to the homeless in night shelters through ‘langar sewa’, he claimed.

Another official said the civic body had also hired a contractor for necessary repair/maintenance of the night shelters and the work was going on. Proper security arrangements had also been made at the facilities so that no untoward incident was reported. A record of persons taking shelter in the facilities was also maintained.