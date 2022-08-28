 Finally, employees posted at new dispensary in Jagat Nagar : The Tribune India

Finally, employees posted at new dispensary in Jagat Nagar

Resident had moved court seeking early deployment of staff

The dispensary in Ward 94 will be opened to the public soon.

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 27

Around 20 months after the construction of a new dispensary building at Jagat Nagar on Jassian Road in Ward 94, it would be soon opened to the public. On the directions of the Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA), Ludhiana, now, the Civil Surgeon has deputed three employees on temporary duty at the dispensary. At present, the deployed staff have been working at different centres of the Health Department.

Now, the dispensary would open three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A doctor (medical officer), pharmacy officer and an ANM have been deployed on temporary duty. However, a file regarding the posting of permanent staff at the dispensary is yet to be approved by the Health Department.

After the construction of the dispensary building, the Municipal Corporation’s executive engineer concerned had written a letter to hand over the building to the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, in December 2020. The residents had been waiting for the opening of the dispensary since then but no staff was being deployed.

Later, a resident of Jassian Road, Baldev Kumar Baweja, moved the Permanent Lok Adalat against the corporation and the Health Department, seeking early deployment of medical staff at the dispensary.

In the application before the court, Baweja had stated that no primary health services were being provided by either the civic body or the Health Department in Wards 91, 92, 93, 94 and 79 of the Ludhiana North constituency. “Around 1 lakh people live in these wards. Many people are financially weak. Hence, medical staff should be deployed at the dispensary soon,” he had stated.

During the hearing in the case on August 26, the court was informed by the respondent concerned that the matter regarding the permanent posting of medical officer and other staff had already been sent to the Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, but the response was awaited. The court has given directions that the Director be intimated to decide such reference before the next date of hearing on September 12.

Councillor from Ward 94 Gurpreet Singh Gopi said there was no government dispensary in Ward 94 and some nearby wards. “I wanted that a government dispensary is opened for the people. With the support of the then MLA Rakesh Pandey, the dispensary building was constructed. Since the building was constructed, I had been raising the matter with the corporation and the Health Department, demanding the deployment of medical staff. The dispensary is going to be opened soon and staff will be available three days a week. Once permanent staff are deputed, the dispensary would open on a daily basis.” Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said there would be arrangement of vaccination facility and provision of medicines at the dispensary. She said they have written to the higher authorities to sanction permanent staff for the same.

