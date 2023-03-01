Finally, Sherpur Chowk ROB opens for traffic, commuters relieved

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

Finally, the Sherpur Chowk railway over bridge (RoB) was opened for traffic on Tuesday after its construction was completed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The development assumes significance as the work on the project was moving at a slow pace since long and it was only recently that it was put on a fast track after Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora had met NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to impress upon its early completion.

Acceding to the MP’s request, the NHAI Chairman had assured to get the work completed and open it for vehicular traffic by February end.

With this, commuters heaved a sigh of relief as they were facing inconvenience due to obstructions caused by the ongoing construction work.

Lauding the efforts of the NHAI, especially its Chairman in keeping his word, Arora told The Tribune here this evening that he had on January 5 taken up the issue of pending works related to Sherpur Bypass and construction of bridges across the Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana with the NHAI Chairman.

Responding to Arora’s demand, the NHAI Chairman, in an official communication sent to him, had stated that “the matter has been examined by the NHAI and it is to inform that the construction of ROB at Km 311 of the NH-44 (Sherpur Chowk) is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by February 28, 2023. Further, the proposal for construction of the four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass is also under consideration.”

Arora had met the NHAI Chairman last month and had submitted a charter of demands related to pending works in Ludhiana city.

He had apprised the NHAI Chairman that inconvenience was being faced by the public and commuters at large due to pending projects of the NHAI in and around Ludhiana. He had sought speedy completion of the Sherpur Bypass pending work, stating that the pending project was creating trouble for commuters daily as it was taking almost 30 minutes to cross the 500-m stretch.

He had also apprised the NHAI Chairman that the construction of four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal towards South City in Ludhiana were yet to see the day of light for which application was pending with the NHAI since long. He had requested the NHAI Chairman to personally look into the matter and do the needful.

“I am thankful to the NHAI Chairman for meeting my request in the larger public interest,” Arora said, adding that people would get a sigh of relief with the completion of the ROB construction and opening this one of the busiest routes in the city for vehicular traffic.

He also thanked the NHAI Chairman for considering the proposal of constructing four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass. He said Ludhiana residents have been raising a demand for construction of the four bridges over the period of time.