Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 5

Finally, the work has begun to construct cycle tracks along national highways passing through Ludhiana, which would be the first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

The NHAI has prepared estimates and conducted a feasibility study before allotting the work on the project, officials have revealed.

It was done on the directions of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, who had agreed to the idea floated by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora during their meeting in New Delhi recently.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world. With this, the industrial hub can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

Arora told The Tribune here on Tuesday that NHAI local officials had informed him that the detailed estimates and feasibility study report had been sent to the authority’s headquarters in New Delhi for formal approval.

Arora said as per the estimates, the NHAI would construct 21-km-long cycle tracks along the national highways passing through Ludhiana at the cost of Rs 21 crore in the first phase of the project and later, more cycle tracks would be built under the second phase.

“I will be taking up the issue again with the NHAI Chairman to seek early nod to the project so that the construction work on it can start at the earliest,” Arora said.

Putting forth the demand to establish the cycle tracks along the national highways, Arora had apprised the NHAI Chairman that on World Bicycle Day, he had attended functions organised by the cycle industry in Ludhiana, wherein the demand was raised to build cycle tracks and promote cycling and the industry as well. He pointed out that Ludhiana is a hub for cycle manufacturing in the world and the largest cycle manufacturing unit in the world is also located in Ludhiana.

The Rajya Sabha MP had apprised the NHAI Chairman that bicycle was a mode of transportation being used more and more in western countries. “The use of bicycles is environment friendly, good for people’s health and is also an affordable means of transportation for the common man,” he had mentioned while requesting the NHAI Chairman to make cycle tracks along the NHAI highways wherever possible and feasible.

He had suggested that cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road and Elevated Road in Ludhiana. “Let us set an example with Ludhiana, how bicycles can be used for transportation as in countries like The Netherlands,” he had urged the NHAI Chairman.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman was receptive of his idea and had assured him to get the plan chalked out for the construction of the cycle tracks on both sides of the highways, as per the availability of land and feasibility.

To mitigate pollution, congestion: MP

“It would mitigate pollution, congestion, safety on streets and safe neighbourhoods. Vehicle-free zones, cycle highways and shared streets planned in a phased manner would ensure citizens adopt and adapt for a positive outcome in the long run. Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana can be made clean and green by promoting cycling, which would reduce the rising pollution levels,” said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP

Also coming, parking lots along elevated road

Parking lots along the elevated highway, the first span of which was scheduled to be opened on September 11, will be constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore. For this purpose also, the NHAI has prepared the estimates and conducted the feasibility study, which had been sent to the head office for formal approval.

As per the estimates, around 750 vehicles can be parked at the proposed lots between the service road and main carriage along the elevated road.