Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 21

After the remaining work stalled for almost eight months, the work of building the much-awaited and much-delayed international airport coming up at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana, finally resumed on Monday, the government has confirmed.

The development assumes significance as the work on the construction of the interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore was lying suspended since March after the contractors, who had been awarded the work, had refused to carry on the ambitious project following non-payment of their dues.

Following CM’s direction, GLADA releases Rs 5 cr for executing remaining work Confirming the development, a senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Monday that the balance work on the project was resumed after the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) released the first instalment of Rs 5 crore following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

New airport to take off soon: CM

We are committed to starting operations at the new international airport in Halwara early next year and we have taken up the project on a priority basis to ensure its completion within the minimum possible time. —Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

It was last week that the Chief Minister had taken cognisance of the much delay being caused to the upcoming international airport at Halwara following the suspension of the allotted work to construct the interim terminal building and allied works due to the shortage of funds.

After GLADA had failed to release the funds that led to the mid-way suspension of the construction work in March, the state government had approached the Centre with a demand to meet the expenditure of the project.

In July, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had resolved to take over the construction of the balance work from the state government and had last month ordered foreclosure of the awarded work on the project before taking up balance works.

Since the foreclosure of the awarded work was likely to cause further delay as it entailed re-tendering and re-awarding of the balance work with all likelihood of the awarded companies resorting to litigation/ arbitration, the state government again considered the ways and means available for immediate completion of the balance work without any delay.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told The Tribune that he reviewed the project with the senior officials concerned last week and keeping in view the present situation and with an aim to expediting the work, he directed the departments concerned to take up the balance work for its early completion.

He said the state government had decided in-principle to bear the entire cost for the construction of the interim airport terminal and allied works with the Finance Department mandated to release Rs 30 crore while the remaining expenditure of Rs 20 crore would be borne by GLADA.

“It will expedite the construction of the interim terminal building and allied works with a fresh deadline fixed to complete the balance works till March 31 next,” the Chief Minister shared, adding that it would facilitate the start of operations at the new international airport in Halwara in April 2023.

Meanwhile, the senior officials of the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), the executing agency for the project, said the balance works had been resumed with instructions to the construction companies to ensure completion of the interim terminal building and allied works within minimum possible time.

“Though we will make all-out efforts and will leave no stone unturned to meet the March 31 deadline fixed by Mann, the realistic completion time would be somewhere around six months from now,” the PWD (B&R) officials said.

Pertinently, the work of internal roads and allied infrastructure was allotted to a Ludhiana firm on November 8, 2021, while a Himachal Pradesh-based company was awarded the work to construct interim airport building on December 9, 2021, with both companies given a six-month target to complete their respective works.

However, the work at the site was stopped by both agencies in March due to the non-release of funds by GLADA despite repeated requests and reminders by the PWD (B&R).

10-20% Work done

Before both works were stopped midway, the construction of the interim terminal building was done almost 10 per cent while the allied works were completed around 20 per cent.

Turn of events

November 21: Work on balance works resumed after the state government decided to bear the cost of the project.

July 22: Ludhiana International Airport Limited, a joint venture of the AAI and the state government, resolved to take up balance work of interim terminal building, apron, taxi track, etc.,

July 28: AAI decision intimated to Lok Sabha by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in reply to Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s question.

May: Punjab Government approached the AAI to bear the cost of balance work after GLADA failed to release funds.

March: Both contractors stopped work for want of payments.

Dec 2021: Work awarded to build interim terminal at Rs 2,272.5L.

Nov 8, 2021: Work of internal roads and allied infrastructure awarded at Rs 1,604.15 lakh.

Oct 22, 2021: AAI accorded formal nod to construct new interim terminal building at Rs 4,691.12 lakh.

Oct 26, 2021: Punjab Civil Aviation Secretary issued administrative approval for release of Rs 4,290.42 lakh through GLADA.

