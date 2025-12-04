Finance company employee dies in Khanna car accident

A branch manager of a finance company died on the spot in a road accident in front of the Pristine Mall on GT Road in Khanna on Tuesday. The accident occurred when the branch manager was returning to Khanna after visiting his younger brother at the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Manit Sharma, a resident of Radhe Wali Gali, Lalheri Road, Khanna.

According to eyewitnesses, Manit was driving his car from Khanna to Ludhiana, and when he reached near the Pristine Mall, his car rammed into the rear of a truck. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was severely damaged, and Manit got trapped inside.

Bystanders and passersby tried to pull him out of the car, but he was already dead. The condition of the car showed the severity of the accident.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. The police have launched a search for him. Preliminary investigations suggest that the truck may have suddenly applied its brakes or that Manit’s car may have lost control due to high speed. However, the exact cause of the accident will only be determined after the investigation is complete. The police said a case had been registered against the truck driver, Balwinder Singh, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh.

Student succumbs to mishap injuries

A student succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a vehicle near City University on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway in Jagraon. The deceased, identified as Divyanshi Negi, a resident of Nagel village in Shimla, was a first-year psychology student at City University.

Divyanshi had gone to Ludhiana with her friends for a trip. While returning in the evening, her friends dropped her off on the other side of the road near the university. As she was crossing the road, a speeding Bolero coming from Ludhiana side hit her. The driver fled the spot.

The incident had taken place on November 29. Locals had rushed the seriously injured student to the hospital, where she died during treatment late on Tuesday.

The student’s grandfather, Geeta Ram Negi, a retired police officer, filed a complaint with the Chowkiman police post at Sadar police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused driver, Tarsem Singh, a resident of Jagraon.