Financial woes leave aspiring students at a crossroads

Admissions in colleges are underway, but there are a number of class XII pass-outs who are finding it difficult to pursue higher education, not due to ineligibility or disinterest, but lack of money to pay the first semester fee. For them, this may be the point where their education comes to an abrupt halt.

Advertisement

Faculty from colleges in the district, which has been visiting rural schools to talk to students about the career options available after senior secondary school, share that a number of students want to pursue higher education, but with their families struggling financially, they cannot think of joining a college.

Advertisement

“The students have the marks and the interest. But they do not have the money for the semester fee. Though such students are assured financial assistance by colleges, institutions can extend help only within pre-defined parameters,” expressed Sandeep Hundal, who teaches history in a local college.

Advertisement

Veeru, a student from Government School, Rampur, secured 77% in Class XII this year. He wants to pursue BCA and is interested in AI and machine learning as well. He shared that since he was aware of the financial condition of his family, he started working immediately after his plus II exams to raise fee for the course.

“I was happy that I would be able to pay my first semester fee and then work part timely along with my classes to arrange for next semester fee. But as luck would have it, my mother had to undergo an immediate surgery. The savings were used for her treatment. Nothing is more important than parents. I may drop this semester to collect the money and then join next year,” shared Veeru, with tears in his eyes.

Advertisement

Similarly, Roshni Kumari from Doraha has had two spine surgeries. Now, she cannot afford to think in terms of joining a higher education institution. “My father works at a shop. His income is used for buying food and medicines. I want to study further, but the fee structure is such that I will have to starve my whole family if I wish to study further,” she opined.

Varun, who recently passed Class XII at Government Senior Secondary School, Sanhewal, has two younger siblings. “My father’s income is limited. My family wants me to start working and so I did. I am now working at a salon, but when I find my classmates admitted to college or another, I feel like crying bitterly. But I know, if I join college, no one would be able to support my brother and sister’s school expenses,” said Varun.

From Kanech village, Manjeet Singh passed plus II this year with good marks. His father died a few years ago. “My mother works in several houses to make a living,” he says. She starts work at 6 in the morning. But the cost of admission, books and daily transport is too much. My mother cannot arrange it this time,” he shared.

The weary father of another student, Harpreet, commented, “I earn a maximum of Rs 3,000 a month, of which I have to feed a family of six, including my wife and me. If the college asks us to deposit Rs 5,000 as first instalment, what will I do for the next at least one and a half months?”

Guru Nanak Managing Board president Harpratap Brar shared that the college makes efforts to admit rural students, who may otherwise be deprived of education, especially due to financial or social constraints. “We have specially deployed our staff for door-to-door counselling of such students and their parents. Hostel facility has been made available to girls who may otherwise find it difficult to get admitted in a college. The college is offering special concessions to sportspersons and those with exceptional talent for cultural and co-curricular activities. Also, no student is denied admission due to financial constraints,” he added.

wuw