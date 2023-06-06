Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have been facing criticism for failing to resolve the issue of dumping of dairy waste into the Buddha Nullah and sewer lines. On the occasion of World Environment Day, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with dairy farmers at the MC’s Zone D office on Monday to reduce pollution in the nullah and find a unanimous solution to the issue.

Farmers from both Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes were invited to the meeting. The farmers were directed to find a unanimous solution to the problem to avoid action by the MC.

Officials from GADVASU, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Animal Husbandry Department and other departments were among those present.

The MC chief said it was the duty of the farmers to find a solution to the problem as per the ‘polluter pays’ principle but the civic body was helping them out to find a solution. If the dairy owners continued the practice of dumping cow dung into the sewer lines and nullah, the MC would be forced to take strict action against the violators.

Haibowal, Tajpur Road dairy farmers attend meet

Farmers from both dairy complexes in the Haibowal and Tajpur Road areas were invited to the meeting conducted by the MC chief to reduce pollution in the nullah. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi also joined the meeting and asked the dairy farmers and officials to take required steps for dealing with cow dung.