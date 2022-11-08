Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing road projects as it was causing problems for the common man.

Bittu Reviews govt-sponsored schemes MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is also the Chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), was presiding over the committee’s meeting to review various state and Central Government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan here on Monday.

He also urged residents to avail maximum benefit of government schemes.

While reviewing various schemes, the MP asked the officials to organise awareness camps to make people aware about the schemes so that people at grassroots level could be enrolled under various schemes run by the government. He also asked them to execute the work in a time-bound manner.

Bittu said all departments, especially Education, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Health, Municipal Corporation, Water Supply and Sanitation, Rural Development, need to play an active role to facilitate the people who visit their offices daily.

He was accompanied by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, Zila Parishad chairman Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, besides heads of all government departments and several others.