Finish Shivaji Nagar nullah project in two months, MLA tells officials

Ludhiana, November 10
Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi on Thursday asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation, PSPCL, and the contractor concerned to complete the project for covering the Shivaji Nagar nullah passing through his constituency within two months.
Expressing displeasure over delay in the completion of the work, the legislator took stock of the situation at Dharampura Mohalla near Shingar Cinema and held a meeting with officials of MC, PSPCL, and the contractor. He said people were facing hardships due to the undue delay in the completion of the project. He told officials that after a week, he would visit the site daily to supervise the ongoing work.
He also asked senior PSPCL officials to depute another team at the site to ensure an expeditious shifting of electric poles from both sides of the road so that the contractor could build the road there.
The MLA asked people of the area to contact him in case they faced any problem and said the heaps of garbage would also disappear in a month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...