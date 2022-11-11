Finish Shivaji Nagar nullah project in two months, MLA tells officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi on Thursday asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation, PSPCL, and the contractor concerned to complete the project for covering the Shivaji Nagar nullah passing through his constituency within two months.

Expressing displeasure over delay in the completion of the work, the legislator took stock of the situation at Dharampura Mohalla near Shingar Cinema and held a meeting with officials of MC, PSPCL, and the contractor. He said people were facing hardships due to the undue delay in the completion of the project. He told officials that after a week, he would visit the site daily to supervise the ongoing work.

He also asked senior PSPCL officials to depute another team at the site to ensure an expeditious shifting of electric poles from both sides of the road so that the contractor could build the road there.

The MLA asked people of the area to contact him in case they faced any problem and said the heaps of garbage would also disappear in a month.