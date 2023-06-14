FIR against BJP leader Parveen Bansal, his son

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Days after a clash broke out between two groups at a temple in Kidwai Nagar, the police booked a senior BJP leader Parveen Bansal, his son and some of his aides. ACP Rajesh Kumar confirmed the development on Tuesday.

A complaint had been lodged by Rajesh Kumar, son of late Bharat Singh, former priest of the temple, against Parveen Bansal, and his aides. The complainant alleged that on June 4, Bansal and his supporters entered the temple disturbed the prayer proceedings. Bansal was also accused of misbehaving with women and assaulting members of the opposite group.

Now, an FIR under various Sections, including 295, 323, 341, 354, 380, 506, 148, and 149 of IPC has been registered against Bansal, his son and his aides.

The videos of the incidents had gone viral on the social media. Both parties had lodged police complaints.

Bansal had alleged that the priest’s son had started playing loud music to trouble us. When we asked him to stop the music, he did not listen and called his aides who attacked us, he said.