FIR against SAD, BJP councillors for burning effigies with CM, Mayor’s photos in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday registered a case against SAD and BJP councillors and a few others for allegedly pasting photographs of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur and East Ludhiana MLA Daljit Singh Grewal on the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad and setting them afire on Dasehra.

As per the complaint and the police, the incident occurred around 8 pm on October 20.

Advertisement

The complainant, Neeraj Chopra, told the police that the suspects had affixed the photographs on the effigies, hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement

He alleged that pasting the photographs of a woman Mayor on an effigy also insulted the dignity of a woman.

On the basis of the complaint and a viral video, the police named SAD councillor Kamal Arora, BJP councillor Gauravjeet Gora, Rohit Mehta, Sukhdev Kala and two unidentified persons in the FIR. The complainant also submitted a pen drive containing the video of the incident, which the suspects had circulated on social media. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year or fine or both.