FIR filed against Janata Party chief on MLA’s complaint

After Ashok Prashar Pappi, MLA for the Ludhiana Central constituency, lodged a formal complaint against Navneet Chaturvedi, president of the Janata Party, for forging his signature for his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha byelection, the Police Division 2 on Wednesday registered a case against Chaturvedi.

This is not the first legal trouble for Chaturvedi, who is already the subject of multiple FIRs initiated by MLAs from the ruling AAP in the state.

Prashar stated in his complaint that he only came to know about the forgery after receiving a photograph via WhatsApp. The image displayed a list of MLAs, complete with their supposed signatures, proposing Chaturvedi for the Rajya Sabha seat.

The MLA categorically denied granting permission to Chaturvedi and asserted that signatures on Form 2C were “entirely forged.” He stressed that Chaturvedi’s actions constituted electoral fraud, forgery and impersonation due to which he lodged a plaint and a case was registered.

ADCP Sameer Verma said a case was registered against Chaturvedi on the complaint of the MLA.