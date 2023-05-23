FIR registered, police yet to identify killers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

The police are still in the process to identify the culprits in the case of the brutal murders of the former ASI of the Punjab Police, his wife and their son at their residence in Nurpur Bet village.

Following a complaint lodged by the daughter of the former ASI, the Ladhowal police have registered an FIR under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified persons.

The victims, former ASI Kuldeep Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur, and son Pali Grewal, were found murdered in their house. Pali was married and he had left his wife at her parental house about two days ago, as per information. A police official had said yesterday that the murders seemed to have been committed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, the former ASI’s entire house was found ransacked, indicating a disturbance. It has come to light that the suspects also stole three licensed weapons and valuables, including some jewellery from the house. The police found a ladder from the rear side of the house and it is suspected that the suspects had barged into the house by using the ladder.

At present, the police investigation is underway to gather more information and apprehend the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after autopsy at the Civil Hospital. As per information, the victims had tragically succumbed to fatal injuries inflicted by blunt weapons.

As per Ladhowal SHO Inspector Jagdev Singh, police teams are probing the case to identify the suspects.