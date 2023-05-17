Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

A major fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the MC’s garbage dumpsite near Kakka village on Tajpur Road, leading to panic among residents of nearby areas. The massive flames and billowing smoke were clearly visible from surrounding residential areas. An official from the Fire Brigade services confirmed the incident, stating that the fire originated at the dumpsite. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the location upon receiving the information.

Kapil Arora, a member of the Public Action Committee, said a complaint would be filed with the NGT, citing the MC’s failure to implement necessary measures to prevent such fire incidents at the dumpsite. MC Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said he had no information regarding the fire.

Congress leaders Satish Malhotra also said a major fire had erupted at the dumpsite. The fire had rapidly escalated and spread during the night.