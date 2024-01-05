Fire breaks out at cloth waste godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

A fire erupted in a godown containing cloth waste located in Sandhu Colony on Tibba Road, here, on Thursday morning. An LPG cylinder also exploded on the premises. Nearby residents were prompted to evacuate their homes as a massive blaze ensued. The actual reason for the fire is not clear but it resulted in damages to valuables and property.

According to information, the fire started in the morning, accompanied by an explosion of an LPG cylinder in the warehouse, causing panic among residents staying in the neighbourhood. Attempts by the people to extinguish the flames with water proved futile. The warehouse emitted thick smoke and intense flames. The situation brought under control after firefighters started the operation.

A fire brigade official said on receiving the information, three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, where it was revealed that the explosion had occurred in one of the LPG cylinders. The fire was successfully brought under control within a few hours. Unfortunately, a calf lost its life in the incident but no human casualties were reported, the official claimed. The blast ripped the LPG cylinder in two.

Jyoti, a resident of a nearby area, said she informed the fire brigade on witnessing flames emerging from the godown. However, no information was available about the cause of the fire.