Fire breaks out at dhaba

Ludhiana, May 23
Panic gripped customers and workers at Rishi Dhaba when a fire broke out due to some technical issue in the chimney of the kitchen.
Though no casualties were reported, there was a panic among customers having lunch at the dhaba.
Customers and employees of the dhaba went out as soon as the flames engulfed the eatery.
The incident occurred around 3:25 pm. Later, a fire tender reach the place to douse the flames.
