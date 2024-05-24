Fire breaks out at dhaba

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Panic gripped customers and workers at Rishi Dhaba when a fire broke out due to some technical issue in the chimney of the kitchen.

Though no casualties were reported, there was a panic among customers having lunch at the dhaba.

Customers and employees of the dhaba went out as soon as the flames engulfed the eatery.

The incident occurred around 3:25 pm. Later, a fire tender reach the place to douse the flames.

