Fire breaks out at dyeing unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

Goods worth lakhs were gutted in a fire that broke out in a double-storeyed dyeing unit on the Tajpur road here today. A short-circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident, that took place around 4 pm.

Sub-Fire Officer Aatish Rai said they received a call at 4.20 pm. Within few minutes, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firemen faced difficulty in dousing the flames as smoke engulfed the main entrance point. Even a large number of onlookers also gathered outside the factory, causing hindrance in the work. Fire fighters had to create a hole in the rear wall of the factory to start the operation.

The fire was controlled within three hours. Hence, a huge stock and machinery were saved. Around 25 fire tenders were pressed into service the douse the flames.

Fire officials said the factory owner had no fire safety arrangements. So, they could not control the fire at the initial level. Meanwhile, the factory owner didn’t talk to the media.