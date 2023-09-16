Fire breaks out at dyeing unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

A fire broke out at a dyeing unit on Tajpur Road here at around 12.25 pm today. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and the fire was controlled in an hour.

At the same unit, fire had occurred in June this year and then the owner had suffered huge losses. Since then the factory was lying closed as it was being shifted to some other place. But some goods were still lying inside the unit, which were gutted in the fire today.