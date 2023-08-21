Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

A fire broke out in a footwear shop in a multi-storey market near Clock Tower here on Sunday. After the incident, panic spread among shopkeepers in the market.

The shop was situated on the second floor of the market.

Firemen reached within minutes after getting information and doused the flames in one hour.

The fire officials said the fire was controlled and most of the stock was saved. They said shopkeepers present in the market had some fire extinguishers and they also tried

to control the fire.

“After getting information, we took two fire tenders along for precautionary purpose but only one was used to completely douse the flames,” a fire official said.

Sources said when the fire broke out, shopkeepers helped the owner of the footwear shop in shifting the stock to a safe place.

The shop owner was yet to ascertain the exact loss of goods destroyed in fire.