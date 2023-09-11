Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar yarn unit

Ludhiana, September 10
A fire broke out in a yarn unit in the Gandhi Nagar market here on Sunday morning. Fire fighters took around four hours to completely douse the flames.
The fire engulfed the first and second floor of the factory while it did not spread to the ground floor.
As per information, the fire started around 5 am. The factory was lying shut when the fire broke out. Fire personnel reached the spot from the Sundar Nagar fire station after getting information.
Fire tenders took time to reach outside the factory due to narrow lanes and hanging wires in the area.
A fireman, Rajinder, said a short-circuit was said to be the cause of the fire but exact reason would be known after investigation only.
Losses due to the fire incident was stated to be in lakhs of rupees.
