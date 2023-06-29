Fire breaks out at garment factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Seera village on Rahon road this afternoon. Firemen took almost four hours to completely douse the flames. Losses were stated to be in lakhs of rupees. Fortunately, no factory worker suffered any injury in the incident.

As per information, the fire broke out around 3 pm in Sukartik Clothing Corporate Limited. The fire authorities rushed eight fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames. The fire started in the first and second floors of the unit.

Initially, when the incident occurred, factory workers managed to shift some of the stock from the factory.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said the factory owner said the fire had started in the steamer machine which was controlled by factory workers with fire extinguishers. But it again caught fire which spread to other parts of the unit.

He said the factory had adequate fire safety arrangements which also helped the firemen in tackling the situation.