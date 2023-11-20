Fire breaks out at garment factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

A fire broke out in a garment factory at Salem Tabri on Sunday evening. Goods worth lakhs were said to be gutted in the fire. As per the information, fire broke out at around 4 pm when the proprietor closed the factory. A short circuit has been cited as the reason behind the fire which engulfed the first two levels of the factory.

Fire officials said that after getting information they immediately reached along with fire tenders and doused the flame in four hours.

Fire officials said exact loss was yet to be ascertained but a large stock of garments had reduced to the ashes.

Fire officials said they would check whether the factory owner had fire safety arrangements in place.