Fire breaks out at garment shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

A fire broke out in a garment showroom at Baba Than Singh Chowk here on Thursday late evening. The fire spread in the ground and first floors of the showroom.

Panic had spread among nearby shopkeepers after the incident. Fire personnel managed to control the flames in one hour. They said they broke glasses of the showroom to control the fire. The cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.