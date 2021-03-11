Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Bhawan

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

A fire that broke out in the mini-auditorium of the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan Complex caused minor damages to some seats, air conditioners and drapery this morning.

Some passers-by saw smoke emanating from the mini-auditorium and alerted the authorities who informed the fire brigade.

The fire tenders reached the spot in a few minutes and water cannons were used to douse the flames. A major tragedy was averted as the auditorium, which hardly remains vacant, was not in use at the time of the incident.

Fire personnel said a fire tender reached the spot and the situation was under control in 30 minutes. An electrical short-circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire.