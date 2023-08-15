Fire breaks out at hosiery unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

Fire broke out at a hosiery factory along the Sangla Shivala Mandir Road on Monday afternoon.

The Fire Services Department quickly dispatched five fire trucks from various city stations. An official stated that it took firefighters around four hours to successfully extinguish the fire.

The official said that they were alerted about the incident around 2:45 pm and immediately sent the fire tenders to the spot. The dense smoke billowing from the factory was visible even from the vicinity of Samrala Chowk.

According to available information, the fire originated on the third floor of the factory. Although the exact cause of the incident remains unclear, it is suspected to be a short circuit.

It was revealed that no factory worker was present on the floor where the fire broke out. A collection of clothes was destroyed in the incident.