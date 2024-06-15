Fire breaks out at MC’s Tajpur Road landfill

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

Fire broke out at municipal corporation’s garbage dump at Tajpur Road. Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tones of garbage has accumulated here.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but flames are yet to be doused. Residents of neighbouring localities are finding it difficult to breathe amid the smoke emanating from the dump.

This landfill at Tajpur Road is Ludhiana’s main dumping ground and is being managed by the MC for almost four decades now. One can see huge piles of garbage which have taken the shape of hillocks.

Gases from the garbage are being cited as the reason behind the fire. Last year too, fire had broken out at the landfill.

