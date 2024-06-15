Fire breaks out at MC’s Tajpur Road landfill

Ludhiana, June 14
Fire broke out at municipal corporation’s garbage dump at Tajpur Road. Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tones of garbage has accumulated here.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but flames are yet to be doused. Residents of neighbouring localities are finding it difficult to breathe amid the smoke emanating from the dump.
This landfill at Tajpur Road is Ludhiana’s main dumping ground and is being managed by the MC for almost four decades now. One can see huge piles of garbage which have taken the shape of hillocks.
Gases from the garbage are being cited as the reason behind the fire. Last year too, fire had broken out at the landfill.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS