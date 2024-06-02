Fire breaks out at plastic factory

Ludhiana, June 1
A major fire incident was reported at a plastic factory at Focal Point in the wee hours on Saturday. Due to the intensity of the flames, the factory’s sheds had also collapsed. Fortunately, no loss or injury was reported.
On receiving the call, fire tenders from Focal Point, Tajpur Road and Sundar Nagar immediately reached the spot and managed to douse the flames within two hours. The firemen faced a tough time as it was pitch dark.
As per information, the incident happened at around 1.40 am.
On Saturday, a minor fire incident took place in a small office at the Stock Exchange, Feroze Gandhi market. The flames were doused within half an hour and no major loss was reported.
