Fire breaks out at printing factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

A fire broke out in a printing factory located in the Daba area on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the first floor of the factory. The cause of the fire was said to be a short-circuit in the printing machine.

Nearby factory owners tried hard to extinguish the fire with the help of labourers but could not control the same. Afterwards, they informed the Fire Department.

Fire brigade personnel, who reached the site, sealed the building and the area. No person was allowed near the factory till the fire was extinguished completely. To control the flames, fire personnel entered the factory through nearby buildings. The situation was brought under control with the help a fire tender.

A printing machine and some other factory equipment had gutted in the fire and no loss of lives reported in the incident.