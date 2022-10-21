Fire breaks out at quilt factory in Salem Tabri

Ludhiana, October 20
A fire broke out in a quilt-manufacturing unit at Netaji Nagar in Salem Tabri here.
A mini LPG cylinder also exploded in the manufacturing unit. Fortunately, no loss or injury to workers reported in the incident.
Panic had spread in the area as the unit is located in a residential area.
The fire occurred around 10.30 am in a makeshift shed built to manufacture quilts. Workers had also tried to douse the flames but to no avail. Later, they informed the fire brigade. Firemen controlled the fire within 30 minutes.
