Fire breaks out at Samrala pond

Ludhiana, February 15
A major fire broke out in a pond at Samrala on Wednesday. Six fire tenders were used to douse the flames. Panic gripped residents staying near the pond as the fire had turned intense.
The cause of the fire was not known. Officials suspect that someone could have intentionally set the pond on fire.
As per information, after passers-by noticed the fire, they raised the alarm and also informed the fire authorities. In a few minutes, fire tenders reached the spot. They took over two hours to douse the flames.
Some houses and government godowns were also situated near the pond but timely action by firefighters prevented fire from spreading further.
Officials said CCTV cameras of the area were being checked to identify the miscreants who set the pond on fire.
